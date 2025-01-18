Joe Biden’s presidency will be remembered as one that did not match the times, and a leader who failed to realise it
By Liam Byrne, Honorary Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
While the president achieved significant successes, especially early in his tenure, his presidency will be remembered as one that did not suit the times.
- Friday, January 17, 2025