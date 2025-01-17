Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Complete Unknown: Chalamet’s brilliant performance captures the elusive essence of a young Dylan

By Daniel O'Brien, Lecturer, Department of Literature Film and Theatre Studies, University of Essex
The cultural sound and imagery of Bob Dylan has long eclipsed his personal identity. He has always been an elusive figure who seemingly endures fame in order to live freely and poetically through the expression of song and composition.

I became more aware of this in 2009 when I saw him perform at London’s O2 arena with his band. As the performance ended, the audience reaction seemed to be a mix of awe at his musical genius and frustration at his musical arrangements.

Some songs felt nearly as obscure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Texas is already policing the Mexican border − and will play an outsize role in any Trump plan to crack down on immigration
~ US: TikTok ban won’t solve Big Tech harms
~ Azerbaijan: Authorities must ensure fair trial rights of Ruben Vardanyan and investigate claims of rights violations
~ Calls for Rachel Reeves to quit as chancellor are overblown – but they highlight what her real problems are
~ We built an AI model that analysed millions of images of retreating glaciers – what it found is alarming
~ Alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, but it leads to a worse night’s rest overall – here’s why
~ How my Tamworth teammates and I were able to go toe-to-toe with Spurs – explained with science
~ Why are people taking selfies in front of the LA wildfires?
~ Putin’s obsession with total victory is major obstacle for Trump’s Ukraine plan
~ How smaller, more affordable electric cars can accelerate the green transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter