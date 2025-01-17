Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We built an AI model that analysed millions of images of retreating glaciers – what it found is alarming

By Tian Li, Senior Research Associate, Bristol Glaciology Centre, University of Bristol
Jonathan Bamber, Professor of Glaciology and Earth Observation, University of Bristol
Konrad Heidler, Chair of Data Science in Earth Observation, Technical University of Munich
The Arctic has warmed nearly four times faster than the global average since 1979. Svalbard, an archipelago near the northeast coast of Greenland, is at the frontline of this climate change, warming up to seven times faster than the rest of the world.

More than half of Svalbard is covered by glaciers. If they were to completely melt tomorrow, the global sea level would rise by 1.7cm. Although this won’t happen overnight, glaciers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
