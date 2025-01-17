Alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, but it leads to a worse night’s rest overall – here’s why
By Emma Sweeney, Principal Lecturer in Sport Science, Nottingham Trent University
Fran Pilkington-Cheney, Lecturer in Psychology and Sleep, Nottingham Trent University
Alcohol is often used as a sleep aid – with some people crediting a “nightcap” with helping them fall asleep more easily. But while it might be nice to unwind after a long day with a glass of wine or a beer, alcohol may not be as beneficial for sleep as some think. In fact, it may actually lead to a worse night’s sleep overall.
If alcohol is consumed before bed, it can initially have a sedative effect – making you fall asleep more…
- Friday, January 17, 2025