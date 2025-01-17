Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How my Tamworth teammates and I were able to go toe-to-toe with Spurs – explained with science

By Thomas Ryan McGlinchey, Academic Associate in Sport Science, Nottingham Trent University
A part-time footballer and full-time university lecturer on how he and his team-mates prepared for the match of their lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: TikTok ban won’t solve Big Tech harms
~ Azerbaijan: Authorities must ensure fair trial rights of Ruben Vardanyan and investigate claims of rights violations
~ Calls for Rachel Reeves to quit as chancellor are overblown – but they highlight what her real problems are
~ We built an AI model that analysed millions of images of retreating glaciers – what it found is alarming
~ Alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, but it leads to a worse night’s rest overall – here’s why
~ Why are people taking selfies in front of the LA wildfires?
~ Putin’s obsession with total victory is major obstacle for Trump’s Ukraine plan
~ How smaller, more affordable electric cars can accelerate the green transition
~ Trump signals he will start pushing for a new world order in first 100 days
~ Why improving social housing could be remarkably simple (and affordable)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter