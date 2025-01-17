Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are people taking selfies in front of the LA wildfires?

By Lauren A. Siegel, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Events, University of Greenwich
As the world has watched the Los Angeles wildfires, seeing the loss and destruction that accompanies environmental disaster, some influencers have seen opportunity.

Selfie-seekers have been spotted using the wildfires as a backdrop for their social media content. Videos have circulated of would-be influencers filming dances and videosThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
