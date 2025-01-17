Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump signals he will start pushing for a new world order in first 100 days

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Donald Trump’s return to the White House on January 20 2025 is widely seen as ushering in a period of significant upheaval for US foreign policy, and a change in the way diplomacy is done.

Trump’s favoured style of bluster and threats against foreign leaders already seems to have paid off in helping to craft a peace deal, however shaky, in Gaza. The deal was negotiated by Joe Biden and his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: TikTok ban won’t solve Big Tech harms
~ Azerbaijan: Authorities must ensure fair trial rights of Ruben Vardanyan and investigate claims of rights violations
~ Calls for Rachel Reeves to quit as chancellor are overblown – but they highlight what her real problems are
~ We built an AI model that analysed millions of images of retreating glaciers – what it found is alarming
~ Alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, but it leads to a worse night’s rest overall – here’s why
~ How my Tamworth teammates and I were able to go toe-to-toe with Spurs – explained with science
~ Why are people taking selfies in front of the LA wildfires?
~ Putin’s obsession with total victory is major obstacle for Trump’s Ukraine plan
~ How smaller, more affordable electric cars can accelerate the green transition
~ Why improving social housing could be remarkably simple (and affordable)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter