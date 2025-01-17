Tolerance.ca
Cameroon: Dorgelesse Nguessan released after more than four years of arbitrary detention for attending peaceful protest

By Amnesty International
Responding to the release of Dorgelesse Nguessan, a single mother and hairdresser arbitrarily arrested in 2020 for participating in a peaceful protest, Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International's interim Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said: "Dorgelesse Nguessan is finally free. She can now join her loved ones after more than four years in arbitrary detention


© Amnesty International -
