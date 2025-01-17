Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wolf Man and the curse of the Universal Monsters franchise

By Kieran Foster, Assistant Professor in Film and Screen Studies, University of Nottingham
Wolf Man is the next instalment in arguably the oldest franchise in cinema history. Universal Monsters, which evolved through the silent era, features iconic characters like Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy and, of course, the Wolf Man.

Based on the 1941 film starring Lon Chaney Jr, this new remake comes from production company Blumhouse and director Leigh Whannell, who have previously partnered on another Universal Monster revival, The Invisible Man in 2020.

Despite being released during the pandemic,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war becomes more deadly as ethnically motivated attacks rise
~ Cameroon: Dorgelesse Nguessan released after more than four years of arbitrary detention for attending peaceful protest
~ Like being trapped behind a pane of glass – depersonalisation, derealisation disorder explained
~ What happens on US inauguration day? Here’s what you need to know
~ Tool of faith or digital distraction? Catholic Church offers indulgences to faithful who fast from social media
~ Acute stress and early signs of PTSD are common in firefighters and other first responders − here’s what to watch out for
~ How the literature of fire can help readers find hope among the ashes
~ The Starbase rocket testing facility is permanently changing the landscape of southern Texas
~ Climate misinformation is rife on social media – and poised to get worse
~ How do you create a workplace that people want to work in? We embedded in a company to find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter