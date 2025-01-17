Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens on US inauguration day? Here’s what you need to know

By Clodagh Harrington, Lecturer in American Politics, University College Cork
Alex Waddan, Associate Professor in American Politics and American Foreign Policy, University of Leicester
On January 20 2025 Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated as president of the United States for the second time. In keeping with his norm-busting style, the 47th leader of the free world will be doing something few US politicians have done, retaking the presidency after a four-year hiatus.

A hallmark of the inauguration process is the peaceful transfer of power, something that was under threat at the end of Trump’s previous administration, when the January 6 assault on the Capitol happened. The attack, in which 140 police…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
