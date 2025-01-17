Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do you create a workplace that people want to work in? We embedded in a company to find out

By Radostina Purvanova, Professor of Management and Organizational Leadership, Drake University
Alanah Mitchell, Professor of Information Management and Business Analytics, Drake University
It’s been five years since the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 disrupted the traditional office workplace. For a while, it seemed COVID-19 killed the office.

Companies are now returning to the office in ever greater numbers. As professors who have researched remote work and collaboration for decades, we have our counterarguments. But there are lessons…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war becomes more deadly as ethnically motivated attacks rise
~ Cameroon: Dorgelesse Nguessan released after more than four years of arbitrary detention for attending peaceful protest
~ Wolf Man and the curse of the Universal Monsters franchise
~ Like being trapped behind a pane of glass – depersonalisation, derealisation disorder explained
~ What happens on US inauguration day? Here’s what you need to know
~ Tool of faith or digital distraction? Catholic Church offers indulgences to faithful who fast from social media
~ Acute stress and early signs of PTSD are common in firefighters and other first responders − here’s what to watch out for
~ How the literature of fire can help readers find hope among the ashes
~ The Starbase rocket testing facility is permanently changing the landscape of southern Texas
~ Climate misinformation is rife on social media – and poised to get worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter