Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

News coverage boosts giving after disasters – Australian research team’s findings may offer lessons for Los Angeles fires

By Cassandra Chapman, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
In late 2019 and early 2020, a series of devastating wildfires, known as the “black summer” bushfire disaster, left Australia reeling: More than 20% of the country’s forests burned.

As a scholar of the psychology of charitable giving, I have long been interested in the unique…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war becomes more deadly as ethnically motivated attacks rise
~ Cameroon: Dorgelesse Nguessan released after more than four years of arbitrary detention for attending peaceful protest
~ Wolf Man and the curse of the Universal Monsters franchise
~ Like being trapped behind a pane of glass – depersonalisation, derealisation disorder explained
~ What happens on US inauguration day? Here’s what you need to know
~ Tool of faith or digital distraction? Catholic Church offers indulgences to faithful who fast from social media
~ Acute stress and early signs of PTSD are common in firefighters and other first responders − here’s what to watch out for
~ How the literature of fire can help readers find hope among the ashes
~ The Starbase rocket testing facility is permanently changing the landscape of southern Texas
~ Climate misinformation is rife on social media – and poised to get worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter