China tech shrugged off Trump’s ‘trade war’ − there’s no reason it won’t do the same with new tariffs

By Yu Zhou, Professor of Economic Geography, Vassar College
Donald Trump has touted tariffs as high as 60%. But China’s domestic tech sector may be insulated against such measures.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
