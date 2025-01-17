Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Next generation computers: new wiring material could transform chip technology

By Mark Greenaway, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Loughborough University
Fasil Dejene, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Loughborough University
Kelly Morrison, Professor of Experimental Physics, Loughborough University
The rapid technological advancements of our world have been enabled by our capacity to design and fabricate ever smaller electronic chips. These underpin computers, mobile phones and every smart device deployed to date.

One of the many challenges is that electronic components generate increasingly more heat as they are miniaturised. A significant issue lies in making the wires which connect the transistors on the chip thinner while ensuring that the minimum amount of heat is released.

These interconnects are typically made from copper, and as we start to scale them down…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war becomes more deadly as ethnically motivated attacks rise
~ Cameroon: Dorgelesse Nguessan released after more than four years of arbitrary detention for attending peaceful protest
~ Wolf Man and the curse of the Universal Monsters franchise
~ Like being trapped behind a pane of glass – depersonalisation, derealisation disorder explained
~ What happens on US inauguration day? Here’s what you need to know
~ Tool of faith or digital distraction? Catholic Church offers indulgences to faithful who fast from social media
~ Acute stress and early signs of PTSD are common in firefighters and other first responders − here’s what to watch out for
~ How the literature of fire can help readers find hope among the ashes
~ The Starbase rocket testing facility is permanently changing the landscape of southern Texas
~ Climate misinformation is rife on social media – and poised to get worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter