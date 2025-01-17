Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

David Lynch exposed the rot at the heart of American culture

By Billy J. Stratton, Associate Professor of English and Literary Arts, University of Denver
“There’s a sort of evil out there,” says Sheriff Truman in an episode of David Lynch’s iconic TV series, “Twin Peaks.”

That line gets to the heart of the work of the filmmaker, whose family announced his death Jan. 16, 2025. Lynch’s films and TV series reflected the dark, ominous, often bizarre underbelly of American culture – one increasingly out of the shadows today.

As someone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
