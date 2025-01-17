Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Complete Unknown: Chalamet’s brilliant performance captures perfectly the elusive essence of the young Dylan

By Daniel O'Brien, Lecturer, Department of Literature Film and Theatre Studies, University of Essex
The cultural sound and imagery of Bob Dylan has long eclipsed his personal identity. He has always been an elusive figure who seemingly endures fame in order to live freely and poetically through the expression of song and composition.

I became more aware of this in 2009 when I saw him perform at London’s O2 arena with his band. As the performance ended, the audience reaction seemed to be a mix of awe at his musical genius and frustration at his musical arrangements.

Some songs felt nearly as obscure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
