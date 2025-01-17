Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saturday night fever: the health risks you need to watch out for on the weekend

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Saturday Night Fever hit the silver screen in 1977 and epitomised the culture of the time. Disco music, flared trousers and pure escapism. Saturdays remain the most popular night for going out, although it has very much moved on from the days of John Travolta and bell-bottoms. But the pleasure-seeking lifestyle has remained and spawned a collection of what might be referred to as the “Saturday night conditions”.

Let’s start with “fever”. It’s important not to overlook the risk of overheating on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
