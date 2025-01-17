Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Don’t Send Uyghurs to China

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – A group of 48 Uyghur men who have been held for over a decade in Thai immigration detention face risks of enforced disappearance, long-term imprisonment, torture, and other severe mistreatment if Thailand forcibly sends them to China, Human Rights Watch said today. The Uyghurs appear to be at imminent risk following recent moves by Thai immigration officials, including telling the detainees to complete new paperwork and photographing them, steps that the group believes are in preparation for their forcible transfer.“Successive Thai governments have kept the Uyghurs in inhumane detention,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
