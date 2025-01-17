Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s climate change balancing act: green energy vs economic development

By Oluwafikayo Akeredolu, PhD Candidate, University of Oxford
Sub-Saharan African countries should be given more financial and technical support to cope with climate change disasters, so that they can continue to spend funds on economic development.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
