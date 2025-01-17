Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Sentences handed to Aleksei Navalny’s lawyers highlight crackdown on legal defence

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the sentencing of the lawyers of the late Russian prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: "The prosecution and sentencing of Vadim Kobzev, Aleksei Liptser and Igor Sergunin is a shameful attempt to silence those who dared to defend Aleksei Navalny and make his


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
