Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Civil war survivors in Sri Lanka come to the rescue of Rohingya asylum seekers

By GroundViews
Residents of Mullivaikkal, a coastal village in Sri Lanka's Northern Province, rescued 112 Rohingya refugees, including 25 children, from a sinking boat, and welcomed them. Despite this, the government seeks deportation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Families of Hongkongers trapped in Myanmar ‘scam farms’ ask for diplomatic intervention
~ ‘The complicated zone where the beautiful and the damned collide’: remembering David Lynch
~ What should I do if I can’t see a psychiatrist?
~ Israel-Hamas deal shows limits of US influence – and the unpredictable impact of Trump
~ Why is one half of Mars so different to the other? ‘Marsquakes’ may have just revealed the answer
~ What is an oligarchy, and is the United States poised to become one?
~ Taller tennis players have a natural advantage – but shorter athletes shouldn’t despair
~ Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights
~ From dog whistles to blaring horns, Poilievre makes his case
~ While Hollywood ignored stories of Black resistance, Cuban filmmakers celebrated Black power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter