Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The complicated zone where the beautiful and the damned collide’: remembering David Lynch

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
The acclaimed American filmmaker David Lynch has died at the age of 78. While a cause of death has yet to be publicly announced, Lynch, a lifelong tobacco enthusiast, revealed in 2024 he was suffering from emphysema.

Best known for films such as Eraserhead (1977), Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001), as well as the hugely influential television series Twin Peaks (1990–91), Lynch – a committed transcendental meditator who worked across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Civil war survivors in Sri Lanka come to the rescue of Rohingya asylum seekers
~ Families of Hongkongers trapped in Myanmar ‘scam farms’ ask for diplomatic intervention
~ What should I do if I can’t see a psychiatrist?
~ Israel-Hamas deal shows limits of US influence – and the unpredictable impact of Trump
~ Why is one half of Mars so different to the other? ‘Marsquakes’ may have just revealed the answer
~ What is an oligarchy, and is the United States poised to become one?
~ Taller tennis players have a natural advantage – but shorter athletes shouldn’t despair
~ Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights
~ From dog whistles to blaring horns, Poilievre makes his case
~ While Hollywood ignored stories of Black resistance, Cuban filmmakers celebrated Black power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter