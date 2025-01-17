Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What should I do if I can’t see a psychiatrist?

By Monika Ferguson, Senior Lecturer in Mental Health, University of South Australia
Nicholas Procter, Professor and Chair: Mental Health Nursing, University of South Australia
People with mental health conditions wait the longest in emergency out of any patient type. But psychiatrist shortages and a mass resignation in NSW may make people wonder where else to go.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Civil war survivors in Sri Lanka come to the rescue of Rohingya asylum seekers
~ Families of Hongkongers trapped in Myanmar ‘scam farms’ ask for diplomatic intervention
~ ‘The complicated zone where the beautiful and the damned collide’: remembering David Lynch
~ Israel-Hamas deal shows limits of US influence – and the unpredictable impact of Trump
~ Why is one half of Mars so different to the other? ‘Marsquakes’ may have just revealed the answer
~ What is an oligarchy, and is the United States poised to become one?
~ Taller tennis players have a natural advantage – but shorter athletes shouldn’t despair
~ Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights
~ From dog whistles to blaring horns, Poilievre makes his case
~ While Hollywood ignored stories of Black resistance, Cuban filmmakers celebrated Black power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter