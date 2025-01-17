Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Families of Hongkongers trapped in Myanmar ‘scam farms’ ask for diplomatic intervention

By Hong Kong Free Press
Families of human trafficking victims ask for Beijing's diplomatic assistance to rescue their loved ones who are held captive in "scam farms" in Myanmar.


