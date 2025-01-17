Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is one half of Mars so different to the other? ‘Marsquakes’ may have just revealed the answer

By Hrvoje Tkalčić, Professor, Head of Geophysics, Director of Warramunga Array, Australian National University
Weijia Sun, Professor of Geophysics, Key Laboratory of Earth and Planetary Physics, Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
The ‘Martian dichotomy’ is one of the Solar System’s greatest mysteries – but new research in closing in on a solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Families of Hongkongers trapped in Myanmar ‘scam farms’ ask for diplomatic intervention
~ Israel-Hamas deal shows limits of US influence – and the unpredictable impact of Trump
~ What is an oligarchy, and is the United States poised to become one?
~ Taller tennis players have a natural advantage – but shorter athletes shouldn’t despair
~ Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights
~ From dog whistles to blaring horns, Poilievre makes his case
~ While Hollywood ignored stories of Black resistance, Cuban filmmakers celebrated Black power
~ Why the Australian Open’s online tennis coverage looks like a Wii sports game
~ Why Alberta’s Danielle Smith is rejecting the Team Canada approach to Trump’s tariff threats
~ How is Antarctica melting, exactly? Crucial details are beginning to come into focus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter