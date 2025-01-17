Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – The Australian government increasingly violated the rights of children in the criminal justice system in 2024, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. Authorities in Queensland and Western Australia detained children in facilities designed for adults, while the Northern Territory government lowered the age of criminal responsibility from 12 years to 10.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive Director Tirana Hassan writes in  her  introductory …


© Human Rights Watch -
