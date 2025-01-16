Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Alberta’s Danielle Smith is rejecting the Team Canada approach to Trump’s tariff threats

By Lisa Young, Professor of Political Science, University of Calgary
The largest exporting province rejecting a ‘Team Canada’ approach against Donald Trump doesn’t position the country well to negotiate with a second Trump administration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
