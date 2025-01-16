How is Antarctica melting, exactly? Crucial details are beginning to come into focus
By Madelaine Gamble Rosevear, Postdoctoral Fellow in Physical Oceanography, University of Tasmania
Ben Galton-Fenzi, Principal Scientist, Australian Antarctic Division
Bishakhdatta Gayen, ARC Future Fellow & Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Catherine Vreugdenhil, ARC DECRA Research Fellow in Fluid Dynamics, The University of Melbourne
The Antarctic ice sheet is nearly twice the area of Australia and holds enough freshwater to raise global sea levels by 58 metres.
- Thursday, January 16, 2025