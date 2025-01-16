Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Catch-22: the great antiwar novel whose barbs still strike home, even in times of peace

By Jamie Q. Roberts, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Sydney
‘Frankly, I think the whole society is nuts,’ Joseph Heller once said – ‘and the question is: What does a sane man do in an insane society?’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
