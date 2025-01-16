Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s second presidency: How our deepest fears can shape political outcomes

By James K. Rowe, Associate Professor of Political Ecology, University of Victoria
Why do social injustices and ecological harms persist despite the powerful social movements that have arisen throughout history to counter them?

In my new book, Radical Mindfulness: Why Transforming the Fear of Death Is Politically Vital, I argue that social movements have been mostly missing a main target — the fear of death that regularly shapes bad human behaviour.

Birth and death — the two bookends to our lives — are largely beyond our control.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
