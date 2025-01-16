Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario’s high-stakes bet on iGaming: Province profiting from online betting but at what cost to problem gambling?

By Iris Monique Balodis, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Andrew (Hyounsoo) Kim, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Michael J. A. Wohl, Professor, Psychology, Carleton University
Nassim Tabri, Associate Professor, Psychology, Carleton University
Since launching online gambling, the Ontario government, which gains significant tax revenue from gambling, has announced no funding for independent research to monitor the impact on problem gambling.The Conversation


