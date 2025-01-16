Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan: First execution since 2020 a shameful setback

By Amnesty International
Responding to the first execution carried out by the Taiwanese authorities since April 2020, E-Ling Chiu, the Director of Amnesty International Taiwan, said: "This execution is a shocking and cruel development. Taiwan's Minister of Justice, with a strike of his pen, has undone several years of hard-fought progress towards the abolition of the death penalty.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
