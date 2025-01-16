Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

All change! Why England’s public transport system could look very different very quickly

By Marcus Mayers, Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
David Bamford, Professor of Operations Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
The UK’s public transport system has been in a state of flux since the arrival of COVID. Lockdowns, social distancing and working from home all made customer demand for buses and trains dramatically different from pre-pandemic days.

So-called “black swan” events (rare, unpredictable with huge impact) have a way of forcing industries to restructure,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
