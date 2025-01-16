Tolerance.ca
How the UK’s plans for AI could derail net zero – the numbers explained

By Tom Jackson, Professor of Information and Knowledge Management, Loughborough University
Ian R. Hodgkinson, Professor of Strategy, Loughborough University
The UK government’s goal to increase public-controlled artificial intelligence computing power twentyfold by 2030 would significantly raise electricity demand. Can renewable energy supply meet it – and still have enough left over to electrify sectors like heating and transport, which must be fully decarbonised by 2050?

First, let’s discuss why AI is so energy intensive. AI systems demand a huge amount of computing power. The creation and use of AI involves training the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
