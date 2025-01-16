Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump, Truss and the age of vaulting ambition

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
What is driving our most ambitious politicians in this noisy era? And can they teach us anything about how not to behave ourselves?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan: First execution since 2020 a shameful setback
~ Egypt: Prominent human rights defender Hossam Bahgat summoned for interrogations
~ All change! Why England’s public transport system could look very different very quickly
~ How the UK’s plans for AI could derail net zero – the numbers explained
~ The hidden health risk of having your hair washed
~ Elon Musk is elevating Trump’s foreign policy of deliberate disruption to a new level
~ AI-based technology could reduce the number of controversial decisions in boxing
~ Gaza ceasefire: fragile deal offers hope for peace but could still fall apart
~ Proposed EU Bill Could Unravel Corporate Accountability Laws
~ US Commits to Protecting Education during Conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter