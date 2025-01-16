Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI-based technology could reduce the number of controversial decisions in boxing

By Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
Saima Sammad, PhD Student, Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Engineering and Digital Technologies, University of Bradford
Boxing, the “sweet science”, is a theatre of skill, power and drama that has captivated audiences for centuries. Yet, behind the allure of championship nights and historic rivalries lies a persistent shadow – controversial decisions that spark cries of “robbery”.

Boxing has had its fair share of controversial decisions which continue to spark debate among fans and experts alike. While technology in sports like football…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan: First execution since 2020 a shameful setback
~ Egypt: Prominent human rights defender Hossam Bahgat summoned for interrogations
~ All change! Why England’s public transport system could look very different very quickly
~ How the UK’s plans for AI could derail net zero – the numbers explained
~ The hidden health risk of having your hair washed
~ Elon Musk is elevating Trump’s foreign policy of deliberate disruption to a new level
~ Trump, Truss and the age of vaulting ambition
~ Gaza ceasefire: fragile deal offers hope for peace but could still fall apart
~ Proposed EU Bill Could Unravel Corporate Accountability Laws
~ US Commits to Protecting Education during Conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter