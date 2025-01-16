Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza ceasefire: fragile deal offers hope for peace but could still fall apart

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Waiting for news this week of whether a ceasefire deal between Hamas and the Israeli government must have been agonising for the people of Gaza and for the families of hostages taken in the attack of October 7. All week the talk was that a deal was in the very final stages of negotiation. It would be soon, we were told.


