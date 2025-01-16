Tolerance.ca
Proposed EU Bill Could Unravel Corporate Accountability Laws

By Human Rights Watch
This week, Human Rights Watch joined 170 other human rights and environmental organizations and trade unions calling on the European Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen to actively protect the European Union’s existing corporate accountability laws.The statement was made in response to President von der Leyen’s announcement on November 8, 2024, that in order to improve EU competitiveness, she would reduce reporting requirements for companies by 25% and introduce an “omnibus” proposal that could weaken the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and two other corporate…


