Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Commits to Protecting Education during Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Today the United States endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration, a political commitment to protect education during war. By signing, the US joins 120 countries working together to protect students, teachers, and schools from violent attacks.Attacks on schools occur in almost every armed conflict around the world. Each year, thousands of students and teachers are killed and injured, schools destroyed, and children denied the future only education brings.By signing the declaration, countries promise to investigate and prosecute attacks that violate the laws of war, help victims, try to continue…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan: First execution since 2020 a shameful setback
~ Egypt: Prominent human rights defender Hossam Bahgat summoned for interrogations
~ All change! Why England’s public transport system could look very different very quickly
~ How the UK’s plans for AI could derail net zero – the numbers explained
~ The hidden health risk of having your hair washed
~ Elon Musk is elevating Trump’s foreign policy of deliberate disruption to a new level
~ Trump, Truss and the age of vaulting ambition
~ AI-based technology could reduce the number of controversial decisions in boxing
~ Gaza ceasefire: fragile deal offers hope for peace but could still fall apart
~ Proposed EU Bill Could Unravel Corporate Accountability Laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter