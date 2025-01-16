Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why LA is on fire (it’s not just climate change)

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
The fires that have engulfed Los Angeles cap the hottest decade in history.

Each year in the last ten was record-warm, but 2024 was the warmest ever recorded. Last year, Earth was 1.6°C hotter than the temperature average of the late 19th century, which was before widespread fossil fuel burning had significantly altered the climate.

Read more: As…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
