Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How interactive ‘climate fresk’ workshops are trying to accelerate environmental awareness around the globe

By Lynda Dunlop, Senior Lecturer in Science Education, University of York
Sarah Clayton, PhD Candidate, Climate Change and Education, Department for Education, University of York
Six people huddle around a table, their brows furrowed in concentration as they piece together the puzzle of the changing climate. The task before them is deceptively simple yet profoundly complex: tracing the cascading impacts of greenhouse gas emissions on everything from biodiversity loss and ocean acidification to famine and human health.

This is no ordinary discussion. It’s a “climate fresk”. Over the course of three hours, this group embarks on an emotional journey that shifts from confusion, sorrow and grief to hope…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
