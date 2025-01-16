Tolerance.ca
American studies degrees are declining in popularity – but the subject has never been more important

By Sarah Trott, Senior Lecturer in American Studies and History, York St John University
We’re witnessing a momentous period in US history and culture. A second Donald Trump presidency promises to be just as turbulent, if not more so, than his first term in office.

A proper understanding of how the US works is going to be vital in years to come. The UK will need people with this knowledge in politics, business and in the media. But given the importance and influence the US holds, it’s puzzling that the popularity of the American studies…The Conversation


