Human Rights Observatory

Here: this mawkishly sentimental adaptation has lost the brilliance of Richard McGuire’s graphic novel

By Julia Round, Associate Professor of English and Comics Studies, Bournemouth University
Alex Fitch, Lecturer and PhD Candidate in Comics and Architecture, University of Brighton
Director Robert Zemeckis’s new film Here is adapted from the comic strip turned graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. It tells the non-linear story of the inhabitants of an American house throughout multiple time periods, from one fixed point of view – a corner of the living room.

Like the graphic novel, the film uses inset frames – small oblong windows of different moving images with a white border. They are placed over a larger main image…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
