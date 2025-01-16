Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

This course examines Israeli school division to better understand education policy – and society – in the US

By Ayala Hendin, Postdoctoral fellow in Israel studies, Washington University in St. Louis
Israel’s divided education system – based on nationality and religious observance – serves as a test case for exploring controversial education policies in America.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
