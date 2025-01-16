Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: seven big issues affecting the delivery of humanitarian aid

By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
If the new Israel-Hamas deal holds and their ceasefire begins on Sunday, the first stage includes a commitment to allow more humanitarian aid into the besieged territory. Announcing the deal to the US public, the outgoing president Joe Biden said the deal would “surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians”.

And not before time – the humanitarian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
