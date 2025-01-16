African countries need more PhD graduates but students are held back by a lack of money and support
By Oluwatomilayo Omoya, Lecturer in Nursing (Teaching and Reseach), Flinders University
Olumide A Odeyemi, HDR Candidate, Flinders University
Omowale A Odeyemi, Lecturer, College of Nursing Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University
Udeme Samuel Jacob, Lecturer, University of Ibadan
Over the past 15 years there’s been an increasing demand from within and outside the higher education sector for African countries to produce more PhD graduates. For this to happen, it’s important to know what’s holding people back from pursuing or completing their doctoral degrees. The authors of a…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 16, 2025