Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Hostilities Wreak Havoc on Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah had devastating impacts on civilians in Lebanon and included scores of apparent war crimes and laws of war violations, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025.Between October 2023 and December 2024, Israeli strikes across Lebanon killed more than 4,000 people, including more than 240 children, 220 health and rescue workers, and 700 women. The government of Lebanon has yet to take steps to ensure international accountability, including through the International Criminal Court (ICC).For the 546-page world…


© Human Rights Watch -
