Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: New Government Failing to Uphold Democratic Freedoms

By Human Rights Watch
(London) –United Kingdom authorities are seriously undermining democratic rights, especially the right to peaceful protest, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. The Labour government, which took office in July 2024, has failed to roll back draconian anti-protest measures introduced by the previous administration, while continuing to appeal a court ruling that curbs the measures.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive Director Tirana Hassan writes in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Hostilities Wreak Havoc on Civilians
~ Türkiye: Regional Influence Shouldn’t Eclipse Crackdown
~ Cambodia: Hun Manet Drastically Curtails Rights
~ West Africa: Civilians Unprotected in Conflicts
~ Syria: Chance to End The Cycle of Repression, Abuse
~ Venezuela: Rights Crisis Deepens as Maduro is Sworn in
~ Haiti: Escalating Violence; Humanitarian Crisis
~ East Africa, Horn: Civilian Suffering in Armed Conflict
~ Australia: Reversals in Respect for Children’s Rights
~ South Korea: Rights and Democracy Prevail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter