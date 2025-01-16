Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Hun Manet Drastically Curtails Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – The Cambodian government under Prime Minister Hun Manet heavily repressed civic space, political participation, and other fundamental freedoms in 2024, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. The authorities have increasingly curtailed the rights to free expression, media freedom, and peaceful assembly, and carried out politically motivated arrests and detention of dissidents and government critics. For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
