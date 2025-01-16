Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Chance to End The Cycle of Repression, Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024 created new possibilities to ensure accountability for years of atrocity crimes and the opportunity to establish a new government that respects human rights, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. Transitional Syrian authorities should take steps to urgently secure and preserve physical evidence across the country of grave international crimes by members of the former government.For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
